Log-In shoots up to more than 50% after MSC’s proposal

The actions of Login (LOGN3) even shot more than 50% this Thursday, after the proposal of the Swiss maritime group MSC to acquire control of up to 67% of the Brazilian company of logistics at 25 reais per share.

At 11:31, the shares advanced 36.52%, at 20.41 reais, having reached 22.50 reais at the maximum so far (+50.5%), the highest intraday level since February 2020. It was the highest an increase in the Small Caps index, which yielded 0.41%.

MSC’s proposal, which evaluates Log-In at 2.65 billion reais, contemplates the acquisition of at least 62% and at most 67% of Log-In’s total issued and outstanding shares, and will be made through of a public offering.

MSC has already requested authorization from the Where for such an operation.

“We have a positive view of the news due to the large premium over the share and the target price implicit in the transaction, as well as our constructive stance on Cade’s approval of the deal,” said Itaú BBA analysts in a report to clients.

Thais Cascello and his team also highlighted that Log-In’s competitor, Aliança, which belongs to Maersk, is the largest cabotage group in the country and that Mercosul Line, which belongs to CMA CGM, is the third company in the sector.

“As MSC competes with Maersk and CMA CGM in the long-distance maritime transport business, we see this as a coherent movement in the Brazilian cabotage space.”

The Itaú BBA team also said that it maintains the “outperform” recommendation for the shares, as well as the target price of 22 reais per share for the time being, but sees room for an upward revision of its projections.

Analysts added that Log-In has implemented several initiatives to spur a recovery, including a capital increase in late 2019 that put it in a comfortable financial position.