LoL: Croc says Rensga only paid “60 to 70% of the promised amount” for him and Yuri

Croc revealed this Wednesday (15) that the Surrender he didn’t bear all the financial commitments to him and Yuri. According to the South Korean, the organization only paid “60 to 70% of what was promised” for him and Yuri.

CBLOL runner-up, Croc also said that he missed the flight back to South Korea with Yuri and, to be able to return to the country, only if they pay for the tickets out of their own pocket. For the closest flight, the value is R$5,000 each. If they do not want to pay for the flights, the organization advised that Yuri and Croc wait a month to travel.

“Next Monday all our teammates will go home. So, only Yuri and I would stay at the gaming house in Goiânia and that makes me very sad”, wrote Croc.

please be nice to import players Read: https://t.co/e0hzll1CwY — JongHoon Park (@crocjg) September 16, 2021

Both Croc and Yuri were signed by Rensga in May 2021. In the first split, the pair played in the CBLOL final, but fell to RED Canids in the final 3-1. Both South Koreans are signed until the end of December.

Rensga pronouncement

Rensga CEO Djary Veiga commented on the case on Twitter.

“Bringing conclusions from a situation without listening to the other side can be pretty bad. Rensga will respond on the situation. Croc was very upset about missing the flight and unfortunately ended up writing things that in our understanding are not true. We always did everything we agreed, we already post and explain what happened”.

We always did everything agreed, we already post and explain what happened. — Dejaras (@DjaryVeiga) September 16, 2021

The organization submitted the placement. Check the release in full.

Rensga BitPreço clarifies that the information disclosed by South Korean player Jong Hoon Park “Croc” on his Twitter profile is not consistent with reality.

The two players received tickets from the organization to return to Korea this Wednesday (15th) and were unable to board. Even though they arrived at the airport within a time allowed by the airline, the two South Koreans – and 15 other passengers – did not make the flight.

At this moment, the player “Croc” was exalted and even needed to be contained. He then exposed untrue situations on his Twitter profile.

Rensga BitPreço, therefore, has complete security in stating that all contractual clauses – including financial debts – were fulfilled with the players. The organization will not refrain from supporting the two foreigners until they manage to return to their home country.