Lone Orca Heads MarineLand’s Tank Walls and Generates Revolt

Known by the Whale Sanctuary Project as the “loneliest whale in the world,” the orca Kiska was recorded by activist Phil Demers struggling in her tank at the MarineLand amusement park in Canada. The images, which are traveling the world, were taken earlier this month by an exponent who opposes the captivity of aquatic animals.

“This video was made on September 4, 2021. Anti-captivity activists entered MarineLand and watched Kiska, their last surviving orca, banging her head against the wall. Please watch and share. This cruelty must end. #FreeKiska”, wrote Demers, while sharing the video on social media.

According to the Orca Rescues Foundation, as it has been in captivity since 1979, the animal has suffered countless losses over more than 40 years, from the habitat to its five deceased offspring. For the past 10 years, Kiska has been in complete isolation, being deprived of contact with other specimens of her species.

As activist Rob Lott explained to iNews, the fact that the orca struggled in her tank shows that she is highly stressed after living in an artificial environment for decades. “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, and the repetitive self-inflicted behavior shown by Kiska has been seen in other captive killer whales where years of boredom in sterile, expressionless tanks, with little or no stimulation, manifest themselves in this way,” the activist said.

In one of the #FreeKiska campaign videos, activist Elizabeth Viola shows aerial footage of the MarineLand tank. “When she’s not swimming slowly in circles, she’s like that, just floating around,” he says, criticizing the isolation that Kiska has faced for a decade.

As reported by The Sun, another very similar case was that of Hugo, who would have hit his own head several times against the tank until he died in March 1980. At the time, the specimen had a brain aneurysm.

According to activists, whales and dolphins cannot live in captivity and this fact can lead to physical and mental exhaustion of the animal.