Losing weight is not the same as losing weight, understand the difference

What weight would you like to be? Many people put a certain weight as the ultimate goal in the weight loss process, believing that the number on the scale is the best way to check if you are losing weight.

To lose weight you should not only think about lowering the weight on the scale. O weight loss is to reduce body fat and the scale is not always reliable to measure this result. It is common for people who, when losing weight, do not change their weight, but achieve a real body transformation, eliminating the belly, gaining lean mass and reducing fat.

SEE ALSO: Can’t lose weight? You may have hypothyroidism

Likewise, there are people who lose weight on the scale, sometimes even reach their desired weight, but the body is not as they wish. It often loses weight and everything becomes soft. This is because there are many people who lose weight using methods such as excessively restrictive diets and just walking for exercise. In this way, they often end up losing more lean mass than fat.

To learn more about how to lose weight and speed up metabolism after 40, follow me on my Instagram, there I bring daily content teaching you the best exercises and strategies to transform your body after 40 years.

Fat vs. muscle

To better understand why this occurs, an important piece of information is that the volume of fat is much greater than muscle volume. This means that 1 kg of fat takes up more space than 1 kg of muscle, so if you lose 1 kg of fat and gain 1 kg of lean mass (muscles), your weight will be the same, but your body volume will be very different. . This will bring a designed and stiffer body.

SEE ALSO: Exercises to do at home and lose abdominal fat

Then if you want to lose weight you need to think about losing fat and not weight. You often have to worry less about the scale and more about other things.

How do I know if I’m losing weight?

The best way to know if you are really losing weight is through your circumference measurements. Mainly waist, abdomen and hips.

Another important way to assess yourself is through comparative photos. Front, sides and back with as little clothing as possible. That way you can analyze the real transformation in your body. Because when we just use the mirror we can’t see our evolution. This is because we look at each other every day, and from small to small changes we can’t see what has really changed.

The evolution in comparing photos is very important, because through them we can see if our training and nutrition are working. Through this comparison you can understand if you are on the right path. If you’re evolving to where you want to be, keep doing what you’re doing. But if you’re not getting the results you want, change your strategies.

So, if you want to lose weight know that the important thing is to lose measures and transform your body, as these represent a real decrease in body fat and also an increase in health.