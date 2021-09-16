Luan goes to the field and Corinthians does tactical training focused on America-MG; see likely lineup

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday morning to carry out the third day of preparation to face América-MG, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.

This Thursday, the activity started with a warm-up in Field 1 and, afterwards, the group carried out coordination and traction work led by the physical preparation team. Later, Sylvinho organized an exercise in marking pressure and passing in a reduced field.

The Corinthians coach also prepared a tactical training in a reduced field and even did a defensive dead ball work in CT. The activity was observed by President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

the midfielder Adson, recovering from a trauma to his left leg, worked at Lab R9 with physiotherapist Luciano Rosa. the midfielder luan, who had pain in the adductor in his thigh, trained separately in the field with the help of physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira.

A probable Corinthians to face América-MG has: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes and Jo.

The Corinthians squad returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Friday afternoon to continue their preparations for Sunday’s clash. On Saturday, the team will have the last activity in the morning.

