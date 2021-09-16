Luciano criticizes São Paulo after elimination: “It’s not a team that wants to be champion” | São Paulo

For the player, who came at half-time, the elimination at his rival’s home is “regrettable”:
– It’s hard to get here and try to give an explanation, because what we’re playing here is not a team that wants to fight, it’s not a team that wants to be champion. It’s regrettable – said Luciano.
– Now is to see what we are doing wrong, which is a lot. Everyone knows that we can yield more, fight more for the São Paulo shirt. Another painful elimination, but we can’t concede three goals from them. We are São Paulo, we are the big club – he added.
Out of the Copa do Brasil – he had already been eliminated by Palmeiras in the Libertadores –, São Paulo now has the Brazilian Nationals.
In the tournament, however, the team fights not to fall. The team occupies the 16th place, with 22 points, just one point above the relegation zone.
Under these conditions, São Paulo will face Atlético-GO, at home, on Sunday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals. Tricolor has a game in hand compared to most opponents.
