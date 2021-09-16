Lucifer’s ending makes fans cry on Netflix

The sixth and final season of Lucifer arrived on Netflix, bringing with it many tears among fans.

Fans were finally able to check out the closing of the hit series, with many people turning to social media to express their feelings about the latest episodes.

A fan joked on Twitter: “I finished Lucifer. I’m not crying, I swear.”

“I don’t want to say goodbye. The story has come to an end, but it will remain a part of me. No goodbye, ever. This is my journey with Lucifer”, commented another person.

an internet user he wrote: “What should we do after finishing watching?”

“I’m not ready to say goodbye. I can not stop crying”, expressed another fan.

Another social network user tweeted: “I finished Lucifer and I can’t stop crying. I will miss this cast. That hurts.”

More about Lucifer

Lucifer is a drama and fantasy series developed by Tom Kapinos that premiered on Fox in January 2016.

Canceled by the channel, the series was eventually rescued by Netflix.

The series revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, who leaves Hell for Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub called Lux ​​and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The sixth and final season of Lucifer is now available on Netflix.