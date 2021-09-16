Luísa exposes Teresa’s grief

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, the frame of Tonic (Alexandre Nero) does cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) end her engagement with cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) and accept the opportunity to study medicine at Boston College.

The villain managed to convince Pains (Júlia Freitas) making up a lie for her sister. And with that, the colonel’s daughter Eudorus (José Dumont) says he saw Samuel (Michel Gomes) kissing with Luisa (Mariana Ximenes).

Saddened by the separation, the young woman asks the Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) to help her leave as soon as possible. Upon learning of the attitude, Luísa does not hide that she is upset and talks with the wife of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello). “I’m surprised and hurt by Pilar’s sudden departure”, confesses.

“I’m also surprised, but she never hid that being a doctor was her biggest dream. And as Pilar was disappointed with Samuel, she went after her other desireo”, replies the empress. “Did Pilar tell you what a disappointment that was?”, asks Luisa. “No. Don’t you know too?“, strange Teresa. “Not“, gives it back.

