Luiza Trajano is in the list of the 100 most influential people of the magazine ‘Time’ – Economy

the american magazine Team released this Wednesday, 15, its list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, which includes the Brazilian businesswoman Luiza Trajano.

Cited in the “Titans” category, she had the introductory text signed by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “In a business world still dominated by men, Brazilian Luiza Trajano managed to transform Magazine Luiza, which started as a one-stop shop in 1957, into a retail giant with tens of billions of dollars. It’s a great achievement – ​​one among many “, wrote the former president.

According to Lula, “in a world where billionaires burn fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey. She took on the challenge of building a commercial giant and at the same time building a better Brazil.”

the list of Team highlights as “Icons”, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, tennis player Naomi Osaka and singers Britney Spears and Dolly Parton. As “Pioneers” were included in the list the singer Billie Eilish and the gymnast Sunisa Lee.

In the same category as Luiza Trajano, gymnast Simone Biles, American football player Tom Brady and Apple CEO Tim Cook also appear.

All texts have one celebrity or personality writing about another. Just as the text about Luiza Trajano is written by Lula, the one about Dolly Parton is by the singer Miley Cyrus and the one about Britney Spears, by Paris Hilton. This year’s profilers also included Melinda Gates and Al Gore.

According to the state, neither Luiza Trajano nor Magazine Luiza were aware that the profile would be written by Lula, although they were aware that Luiza would be among those cited by the magazine this year.

US Presidents Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are in the “Leaders” category, as are Donald Trump and Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister in the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Among the “Artists”, the magazine cites actress Kate Winslet and actors Omar Sy and Daniel Kalluya. And among the “Innovators,” Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

See the full list:

Icons

Prince Harry and Meghan

Naomi Osaka

Alexei Navalny

Britney Spears

Sherrilyn Ifill

Dolly Parton

Shohei Ohtani

Cathy Park Hong

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

Nasrin Sotoudeh

Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi

Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd

pioneers

Billie Eilish

Ben Crump

Adi Utarini

Sunisa Lee

Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy

Fatih Birol

Aurora James

Adar Poonawalla

Phyllis Omido

Frans Timmermans

Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant

Roger Cox

Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz

Dorottya Redai

Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung

Titans

Simone Biles

Tim Cook

Shonda Rhimes

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Tom Brady

Youn Yuh Jung

Allyson Felix

Angelique Kidjo

Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault

Luiza Trajano

Artists

Kate Winslet

bad bunny

Chloe Zhao

Jason Sudeikis

scarlett johansson

Lil Nas X

Jessica B. Harris

Bowen Yang

Tracee Ellis Ross

Mark Bradford

NK Jemisin

Steven Yeun

Daniel Kaluuya

Omar Sy

Barbara Kruger

Kane Brown

Leaders

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Joe Biden

Xi Jinping

Liz Cheney

Kamala Harris

Mario Draghi

Tucker Carlson

Naphthali Bennett

Stacey Abrams

Nayib Bukele

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

Mahbouba Seraj

Joe Manchin

Ebrahim Raisi

Rochelle Walensky

Mamata Banerjee

Ron Klain

Elisa Loncon Antileo

Abdul Ghani Baradar

Innovative

Jensen Huang

Elon Musk

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Katalin Kariko

Mary Barra

John Nkengasong

MiMi Aung

Vitalik Buterin

Viya

Barney Graham

Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh

Kengo Kuma

Sara Menker

Lidia Morawska