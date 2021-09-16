Luiza Trajano is in the list of the 100 most influential people of the magazine ‘Time’ – Economy

the american magazine Team released this Wednesday, 15, its list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, which includes the Brazilian businesswoman Luiza Trajano.
Cited in the “Titans” category, she had the introductory text signed by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “In a business world still dominated by men, Brazilian Luiza Trajano managed to transform Magazine Luiza, which started as a one-stop shop in 1957, into a retail giant with tens of billions of dollars. It’s a great achievement – one among many “, wrote the former president.
According to Lula, “in a world where billionaires burn fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey. She took on the challenge of building a commercial giant and at the same time building a better Brazil.”
the list of Team highlights as “Icons”, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, tennis player Naomi Osaka and singers Britney Spears and Dolly Parton. As “Pioneers” were included in the list the singer Billie Eilish and the gymnast Sunisa Lee.
In the same category as Luiza Trajano, gymnast Simone Biles, American football player Tom Brady and Apple CEO Tim Cook also appear.
All texts have one celebrity or personality writing about another. Just as the text about Luiza Trajano is written by Lula, the one about Dolly Parton is by the singer Miley Cyrus and the one about Britney Spears, by Paris Hilton. This year’s profilers also included Melinda Gates and Al Gore.
According to the state, neither Luiza Trajano nor Magazine Luiza were aware that the profile would be written by Lula, although they were aware that Luiza would be among those cited by the magazine this year.
US Presidents Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are in the “Leaders” category, as are Donald Trump and Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister in the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
Among the “Artists”, the magazine cites actress Kate Winslet and actors Omar Sy and Daniel Kalluya. And among the “Innovators,” Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.
See the full list:
Icons
Prince Harry and Meghan
Naomi Osaka
Alexei Navalny
Britney Spears
Sherrilyn Ifill
Dolly Parton
Shohei Ohtani
Cathy Park Hong
Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara
Nasrin Sotoudeh
Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi
Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd
pioneers
Billie Eilish
Ben Crump
Adi Utarini
Sunisa Lee
Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy
Fatih Birol
Aurora James
Adar Poonawalla
Phyllis Omido
Frans Timmermans
Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant
Roger Cox
Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz
Dorottya Redai
Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung
Titans
Simone Biles
Tim Cook
Shonda Rhimes
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Tom Brady
Youn Yuh Jung
Allyson Felix
Angelique Kidjo
Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault
Luiza Trajano
Artists
Kate Winslet
bad bunny
Chloe Zhao
Jason Sudeikis
scarlett johansson
Lil Nas X
Jessica B. Harris
Bowen Yang
Tracee Ellis Ross
Mark Bradford
NK Jemisin
Steven Yeun
Daniel Kaluuya
Omar Sy
Barbara Kruger
Kane Brown
Leaders
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Liz Cheney
Kamala Harris
Mario Draghi
Tucker Carlson
Naphthali Bennett
Stacey Abrams
Nayib Bukele
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Mahbouba Seraj
Joe Manchin
Ebrahim Raisi
Rochelle Walensky
Mamata Banerjee
Ron Klain
Elisa Loncon Antileo
Abdul Ghani Baradar
Innovative
Jensen Huang
Elon Musk
Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Katalin Kariko
Mary Barra
John Nkengasong
MiMi Aung
Vitalik Buterin
Viya
Barney Graham
Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh
Kengo Kuma
Sara Menker
Lidia Morawska