Luiza Trajano joins Time’s list of most influential people in text signed by Lula – 09/15/2021 – World

Businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza, was elected by the American magazine Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She is the only Brazilian on the 2021 list, released this Wednesday (15).

Some names included this year were Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, tennis player Naomi Osaka, gymnast Simone Biles, American president Joe Biden, and his vice-president Kamala Harris, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, singers Britney Spears and Billie Eilish, Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar and lawyer Ben Crump, who defended the family of George Floyd.​

Luiza Trajano graduated from the Faculdade de Direto de Franca, in 1972. She started working at the company, then managed by her aunt, Luiza Trajano, when she was 12 years old. He took over Magazine Luiza in 1991, of which he is now chairman of the board of directors.

In 2020, the magazine’s selection featured two Brazilians: president Jair Bolsonaro and digital influencer Felipe Neto.

In the 2021 edition, the text about Magazine Luiza’s founder’s trajectory in the magazine is signed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva —he himself appeared on the Time list twice, in 2004 and 2010. Trajano’s name has been considered to compose a possible slate with Lula for the 2022 presidential elections.

“In a corporate world still dominated by men, a Brazilian woman, Luiza Trajano, has managed to transform Magazine Luiza, which started as a single store in 1957, into a retail giant valued at tens of billions. It’s a huge achievement — one among many,” says the account.

The text states that Luiza is trying to “build a better Brazil” with initiatives against domestic violence, the exclusive trainee program for black people organized by the retailer and the digital platform for micro-entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

Lula also criticizes the federal government when mentioning Trajano’s role in the health crisis: “At a time when the Brazilian government was underestimating the risk posed by the pandemic, Luiza courageously spoke about the urgency of vaccination.” Trajano created the Unidos Pela Vacina movement, to organize private sector actions in the immunization process.

Trajano made the news in 2020 especially when Magazine Luiza announced it was going to run a training program aimed only at black people. THE sheet, at the beginning of the year, she said she wants to do a selection process aimed only at people over 50 years old. “The experience with youth gives something nice, but this is still my thing.”​

“Breaking paradigms was our custom and we would pay the price. Only the first door that lowered the level was the level of English. The other criteria and difficulties were the same,” he said about training for blacks.

