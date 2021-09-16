Lymphomas: more than 14 thousand people are expected to develop cancer in the country in 2021

More than 14 thousand people should develop lymphomas in Brazil in 2021, according to estimates by the National Cancer Institute (Inca). Cancer that affects the lymphatic system is classified mainly into two groups: Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.

According to Inca, 12,000 Brazilians may develop non-Hodgkin lymphomas this year. The most up-to-date data on deaths in the country are from 2019, when 4,923 deaths from the disease were registered. Regarding Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Inca estimates point to the emergence of more than 2,500 cases annually in Brazil, with 532 deaths having been registered in 2019.

At the World Lymphoma Awareness Day (09/15), experts warn of the importance of early detection of the disease. “Depending on the type of lymphoma, rapid identification helps to initiate treatment in the early stages”, highlights the hematologist Ricardo Bigni, head of the Hematology Section at Hospital do Câncer I, in Inca, in Rio de Janeiro.

Understand what lymphomas are

The lymphatic system, made up of lymph nodes (or ganglia), vessels and tissues, is part of the immune system, being responsible for the production of cells that act in defense of the body. When a cancer originates from this system, it can be considered Hodgkin’s lymphoma or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The difference between the two types lies in how the cancer spreads: Hodgkin’s lymphomas spread in an orderly fashion, from one group of lymph nodes to another, through the lymphatic vessels. In the case of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, the cancer spreads in an unordered manner.

Lymphatic system tissues are spread throughout the body, allowing cancer to originate anywhere. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), there are more than 20 different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.

Signs and Symptoms That May Indicate Lymphoma

The main symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphomas are enlarged nodes in the neck, armpits or groin, excessive night sweats, fever, itchy skin, tiredness and weight loss greater than 10% for no apparent reason.

Because Hodgkin’s lymphoma can appear anywhere in the body, symptoms depend on location. Cancer of the lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, and groin may present with swelling or swelling in the lymph nodes, which are painless. When the disease affects the chest region, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain are common. In the pelvis or abdomen, the symptoms are discomfort and bloating.

The Inca hematologist explains that the lymph nodes or lymph nodes can be enlarged for different reasons, including infections and inflammatory diseases. According to the expert, in general, the nodes enlarged by these conditions have sensitivity to touch. Unlike cancer-affected lymph nodes, which tend to be painless.

The doctor emphasizes that the correlation between the symptom and the possibility of lymphomas must be made by health professionals. “The pain aspect is not common in lymphomas, it is more common to have an increase in that painless structure. If the enlargement of that ganglion extends over a period of weeks, it’s less likely to be an infection. So the doctor enters the investigation routine that includes lymphomas”, explains Ricardo.

Risk factors

According to Inca, people with compromised immune systems have a greater chance of developing any type of lymphoma. The list includes individuals who have impaired immunity due to genetic diseases, transplant recipients who use immunosuppressive drugs and people living with HIV.

In the case of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, exposure to some chemical substances is also associated with the development of cancer, such as pesticides, benzene, carbon tetrachloride and organic solvents, in addition to exposure to high doses of radiation.

According to Inca, rural workers, workers in the road and rail transport sector, radio and telegraph operators, photographic laboratories and various industry segments are more exposed to risk factors for the emergence of this type of lymphoma.

Diagnosis

Lymphomas can be identified through clinical, laboratory or radiological examinations, especially when there are symptoms suggestive of the disease. According to Inca, periodic exams can be performed on people who do not have symptoms and who are part of risk groups.

The Inca doctor explains that one of the procedures indicated is biopsy, surgery to remove a fraction of the tissue for analysis. “The diagnosis is made based on suspicions and from the biopsy of the lesion, which is surgery to remove a fragment or lymph node, which is sent for a pathology study. The pathological examination makes it possible to tell if it is a lymphoma, while the immunohistochemistry test allows for confirmation and adequate classification of the type of lymphoma”, says Ricardo.

Other tests available are lumbar puncture, which consists of removing fluid from the spinal cord (CSF) for analysis, which can reveal whether the nervous system has been affected, as well as imaging tests such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

Treatment

Treatment for each patient is associated with the specific type of lymphoma identified and may vary according to the location and stage of the disease.

In general, patients are submitted to the chemotherapy process, or the association of chemotherapy, or radiotherapy, with immunotherapy, which is a treatment method based on the induction of the fight against cancer cells by the patient’s own immune system.

Therapy can also be carried out with a combination of drugs administered orally or through the veins, called polychemotherapy.

“To define the best therapeutic option, it is first necessary to define the type of lymphoma and the stage, which is knowledge of the extent of the cancer”, says Ricardo. “In relation to Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the initial treatment provides a cure rate of around 70 to 75%. Those who are not cured can still be submitted to other treatments that can lead to a cure”, he explains.

According to the Inca specialist, among non-Hodgkin lymphomas, there are different levels of aggressiveness. “In general, those who behave aggressively have curative potential. Interestingly, the more aggressive disease is also more responsive to treatment. On the other hand, those whose manifestations appear over months or years, and are more insidious, have less curative potential. The objective is not so much to cure, but to control the disease for a longer time”, says Ricardo.

Prevention

According to Inca, there is no effective way to prevent Hodgkin’s lymphoma. For other types of lymphoma, the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits, such as a varied diet and a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, physical activity and stress control can contribute.

Avoiding contact with or reducing the risk of exposure to potentially carcinogenic chemicals is one of the main ways to prevent non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.