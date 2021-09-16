Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) drops more than 30% in the year. What to expect from stocks?

Magazine Luiza ended 2020 as one of the actions that most benefited from the lockdown. With the rise of e-commerce due to the adoption of the home office, MGLU3 papers accumulated a 109.84% increase from January to December, going from R$ 12.31 to R$ 24.95. The turn of the year, however, changed the panorama.

Whoever entered the stock in January of this year and held it until this Wednesday (15th) saw the assets devalue more than 30%, going to the current R$ 16.62. Last Friday (10), there was even a sharp drop, of 8.8%, a selling pressure that had not occurred with the papers since March 2020, when there was the peak of the impact of the coronavirus in the financial market.

Such volatility meant that Magalu had to publish a notice to the market, explaining the atypical movement. In the text, the retailer pointed out as responsible for the fluctuations some related reports in the press. At the same time, a report by the American consultancy YipitData would have lowered estimates for the retailer’s sales growth in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. “The report indicated that it would have growth of 20%, which is low for a company that was growing 60% or 70% in recent quarters,” says Fernando Ferrer, an analyst at Empiricus.

As it has an ‘expensive’ valuation (market value), the market wants the company to present high growth rates. In this way, any growth below expectations results in the paper being penalized. “This low growth that should come, for some analysts, would be a little more structural (in the long term) than conjectural (at the moment), but I don’t agree with that”, says Ferrer.

macroeconomic issues

Apart from Magazine Luiza’s specific issues, e-commerce is suffering this year. According to Danilo Batara, founding partner and head of the trading desk at Delta Flow Investimentos, higher interest rate expectations, as well as rising inflation, are some of the macroeconomic factors that explain the sector’s performance.

It is estimated that the basic interest rate of the economy, Selic, will increase in the next Copom meetings and reach the end of the year at 8%, the same level as the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures inflation. “Retailers tend to sell less or sell at higher rates, which ends up restricting the volume of sales and negotiations,” says Batara.

According to Roberto Nemr, an analyst at Ohmresearch, the retail sector is increasingly competitive, with the arrival of foreign players such as Shopee (S2EA34) and Mercado Livre itself (MELI34). Now, the market would be looking for who could be the consolidator, that is, the ‘Brazilian Amazon’ – which makes the growth data even more important.

“Analysts track sales and growth data to see who is winning and who is losing,” says Nemr. “The perception, so far, is that the Free Market was winning, with a market value of R$90 billion. Second, Magazine Luiza and then Americanas.”

Ferrer reinforces this scenario of expanding competition. The analyst points out that the Latin e-commerce market was the fastest growing in the world, which attracted foreign companies and is fostering new opportunities. Japanese technology investment conglomerate Softbank, for example, has created a new $3 billion fund for investments in Latin America. “It is a thriving market, which has interested other companies to act and invest here”, he says.

Recommendations

Despite the perfect storm befalling the retail sector, many analysts remain confident with Magazine Luiza. The company reported solid results in the second quarter of 2021, with a net profit of BRL 89.1 million, reversing the negative result of BRL 62.2 million in the same period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) also grew 209.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020, to the current R$ 455.4 million. Ferrer, from Empiricus, has a purchase recommendation for MGLU3 based on three pillars: investment in logistics, the superapp and digital account, in addition to mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

In the guidance disclosed by the retailer for 2023, there are bold logistical goals, such as increasing the number of logistical units from 225 to 450. The number of stores should also increase from 1,440 to 1,680.

Magazine Luiza’s superapp and digital account would be strong drivers for the retailer’s long-term growth. “Today, Magalu processes 10 million TPV (credit card billings) and has a credit portfolio of R$ 13.5 billion,” says Ferrer. “All of this increases customer conversion.”

Lastly, strategic acquisitions such as the KaBuM! technology and gaming e-commerce platform would take the company beyond traditional retail. “Since January 2020 there have been 21 acquisitions, in the most varied themes. They are buying several technology-biased companies to connect to superapp. Magazine Luiza, with this, will start to capture several market vectors”, affirms Ferrer.

Rodrigo Romero, a partner at Inside Research, also holds a positive outlook for MGLU3. “The company must continue to be successful in developing a very diverse and integrated ecosystem. The company’s recent acquisition moves reinforce our idea of ​​an increasingly robust and diversified mix”, says the executive. “We look at Magazine Luiza with a long-term case, buying a thesis of growth in constant transformation.”

Nemr, from Ohmresearch, sees the scenario with more caution. Increased competition, especially with the Free Market gaining ground, could put pressure on Magazine Luiza’s actions. “If the idea is that the company is going to lose space to the Free Market, there is still a lot to fall,” he explains.

Today, the specialist sees Americanas SA (AMER3) as a much more interesting opportunity than Magalu, given the discount on paper. “Magazine Luiza also has a super high multiple”, he says.

