Mamma Bruschetta says Gugu dated famous actor: ‘It was very discreet’

Mamma Bruschetta made a thunderous revelation about the intimate life of Gugu Liberato. When giving an interview to “SuperSonico Cast”, she said that the presenter dated actor Marcelo Augusto. Asked how Gugu managed to hide her love life with other men, Bruschetta said: “But we already said, that Gugu was gay.”

“It showed the old boyfriend, it showed Marcelo Augusto”, she snapped, being interrupted by the interviewer, who referred to the fact that it was “a scoop”. At that point, Mamma was silent and continued the subject: “That’s not the problem. The problem is that he didn’t want this ‘thing’ of his to be so exposed. Did he have these relationships, did he have pictures with them all? He had. Did he have a trip with them all? He had. So it wasn’t such a secret thing, but he didn’t like to be exposed on social media.”

“Gugu has always been very discreet. And he was always very active”, concluded Mama.

Marcelo Augusto became known by the public through his communicator. When launching himself as a singer, he had his career sponsored by Gugu.

It is worth remembering that, after the death of Gugu Liberato (2019), chef Tiago Salvático appeared in the media claiming to have lived a love relationship with the famous man for years.

Watch the full interview:

