Man discovers severed penis inside a pot in the garden of his mother’s house

Safety The son is a gardener and took care of the plants in his mother’s garden when he came across the unusual contents in the glass container

16 Sep 2021 – 06:23 Per Ricardo Rabuske Man found severed penis in garden – Credit: Reproduction/NATALIA PEN

The discovery took place on a property in Balcarce, a city in the province of Buenos Aires. The information is from the Ric Mais portal.

Local reports said the gardener accidentally broke the container while tending the tall grass in his mother’s garden and was hit by the “strong smell” coming from inside, according to the Daily Star.

Police forensic experts removed the vial and its contents after being called to the scene by the man.

It is not yet known who owns the severed penis. Police have made no official comment on their discovery, although a judicial investigation categorized as a “remains discovery” has been opened.

penis size becomes process

Another curious case involving a penis drew attention, but this time, it was in the state of Amapá. A lawyer is suing her ex-husband alleging penile insufficiency, a condition in which the penis does not reach three inches erect.

According to information from the JusBrasil portal, the woman has used an issue provided for in Brazilian law in which she considers an error to “[falta de informação], prior to marriage due to an irremediable physical defect or serious illness”.

With this justification, she asks for the annulment of the marriage and an indemnity of R$ 200 thousand for the two years of dating and 11 months of marriage. information: NDmore

