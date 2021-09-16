Man suspected of stabbing woman to death after she fights with his mother in Funilândia | Minas Gerais

A 42-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his 52-year-old woman to death after she assaulted his mother, in Funilândia, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, this Wednesday (15). The suspect, identified as Pablo Rangel Tavares, fled after the crime.

According to the police report, the Military Police (PM) was called by the victim himself, Marli da Rocha Batista. She said that her husband and mother-in-law had broken into the house and were assaulting her. He also said that the man had a firearm and that he feared what could happen.

The military moved to the address, but, when they arrived at the condominium where the couple lived, they were informed by the caretaker that Marli was already dead.

He said the suspect arrived home around 10:40 am, accompanied by his mother. Shortly after, the woman and the mother-in-law began to fight and attacked each other. The caretaker tried to intervene and separated the two.

After a few moments, he heard screaming inside the house and saw the man speeding away, followed by his mother, who said her son had killed Marli.

The victim’s mother-in-law told the police that she had gone to spend a few days at the couple’s house, but when she arrived at the house, she and her daughter-in-law had a falling out. The suspect’s mother, 61, said she was attacked by Marli and instructed her son to go to Sete Lagoas, also in the Central Region of Minas, with her.

But Pablo came home again, after the fight was over, and began to argue with his wife, saying: “You don’t hit my mother.” The old woman tried to hold her son, but couldn’t, and he threw several knife blows at Marli.

According to the PM, before the crime, the victim even called a co-worker and said that her husband was “very upset” and that, therefore, he kept his weapons in the attic. However, the military found only ammunition, magazines and the laser sight with a flashlight for weapons.

The police carried out tracking in search of the suspect, but, until the last update of this report, he had not been located.