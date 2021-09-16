Man who spent 15 years in prison wrongfully dies of Covid-19

UA 47-year-old man, who spent 15 years on death row in a Louisiana state prison after being wrongfully convicted, and who was exonerated through DNA in 2012, has now died from Covid-19.

“The Innocence Project mourns the loss of Damon Thibodeaux, an incredibly generous and kind person who spent 16 years unfairly imprisoned in Louisiana. He was the 142nd person freed from death row and was never compensated for his lost freedom,” the organization said in a tweet.

Thibodeaux, who died on Sept. 2 after spending a third of his life behind bars, moved to Minnesota to restart life as a long-distance truck driver and ended up settling in Texas with his family, reports Star- Tribune.

The man was traveling when he was eventually admitted to an intensive care unit in Jacksonville, Florida, a few days after receiving his first dose of the Modern vaccine. Shortly before he died, according to the newspaper, Thibodeaux expected to be discharged.

The New Orleans native was arrested in 1996, at age 22, while working as a sailor on a Mississippi boat and was accused of raping and murdering his cousin, Crystal Champagne. More than a decade later, DNA evidence finally freed him from the crime and he moved to Minnesota.

At the time of his death, a claim for compensation was pending for the years he spent in prison.