Manchester City beat RB Leipzig in mind-blowing nine-goal match on debut

In a mind-blowing game from start to finish, the Manchester City won the RB Leipzig 6-3, this Wednesday (15), and debuted with the right foot in search of his first title in the Champions League.

João Cancelo, Aké, Grealish, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Mukiele (against) scored for Pep Guardiola’s team; Nkunku even had a hat-trick for the German team

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The English dominated the first stage and went to the break winning by 3-1. The first goal came after 15 minutes, with Aké. At 27, Mukiele scored a bizarre own goal and widened for the Citizens. In the end, Nkunku dropped to the Germans and Guardiola’s team saw their opponents grow in the game. However, four minutes later, Mahrez extended with a penalty.

Behind the scoreboard, Leipzig started the second best time and after 5 minutes, Nkunku once again shook the net, reducing the score to 3-2. But the German reaction was short-lived. This is because Grealish took off the mark, hit placed and scored a great goal, making the situation of the English team more comfortable in the match. Later, Ferrán Torres made it 5-2 for City, but the goal was canceled by the referee, after consulting the VAR, who pointed out an offside in the bid.

It was then that Nkunku scored his third in the match for Leipzig. However, again Guardiola’s team prevented any kind of reaction from the Germans. This time, João Cancelo crossed the ball to make it 5-3. The Bundesliga team was still one less on the field after Angeliño’s dismissal. In the final minutes, Gabriel Jesus still scored the sixth to seal the rout.

Championship status

With the result, City adds their first three points and is leader of group A, since PSG and Club Brugge tied 1-1 in this first round.

The guy: Grealish

In his first Champions League game in his career, the shirt 10 destroyed it on the field. He provided assistance for Aké’s goal and also rocked the net, by scoring City’s fourth goal – a great goal, by the way.

Grealish celebrates Manchester City’s Champions League goal against Leipzig Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus: from the bench to the goal

The Brazilian took the place of Grealish at the end of the match and needed just three minutes to leave his in the Citizens’ Champions League debut.

It was bad: Mukiele

The Leipzig defender was responsible for a goal against BIZARRO! In the 27th minute of the opening stage, De Bruyne crossed at the far post and Grealish arrived to score. The ball landed low and Mukiele tried to cut it headfirst, but ended up pushing it into the back of his own goal.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field for the national championships. For the Premier League, let the sports fan watch LIVE on ESPN on Star+, City hosts Southampton, on Saturday (18), at 11 am (Brasilia time).

On the same day, Leipzig visits Cologne at 3:45 pm (GMT) on the Bundesliga.

For the next round of Champions, City will face the PSG in the Princes Park on the 28th. Leipzig welcomes the Brugge.





Datasheet

GOALS: MANCHESTER CITY: Aké (15′ of the 1st T), Mukiele CONTRA (27′ of the 1st T), Mahrez (46′ of the 1st T), Grealish (10′ of the 2nd T), João Cancelo (29′ of the 2nd T), Gabriel Jesus (40′ of the 2nd T) LEIPZIG: Nkunku (42′ from the 1st T, 5′ from the 2nd T and 27′ from the 2nd T)

MANCHESTER CITY: ANDderson; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aké, Zinchenko; De Bruyne (Foden), Rodri (Fernandinho), Bernardo Silva (Gundogan); Grealish (Gabriel Jesus), Ferrán Torres (Sterling) and Mahrez. Technician: Pep Guardiola

RB LEIPZIG: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Mukiele, Angelino; Laimer (Haidara), Adams; Dani Olmo (Brobbey), Forsberg (Szoboszlai), Nkunku and André Silva (Poulsen). Coach: Jesse Marsch