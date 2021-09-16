Mangá adds new rule to Game of Abate

Adding the rule could end up benefiting Yuji!

Some time ago, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro has been getting ready to enter the Slaughter Game in the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen. Determined to use all the time available before being forced to participate, the two have been trying to get allies like hikari during this period. Now the series of Gege Akutami added a new rule to the dangerous Kenjaku tournament, something that can benefit the protagonist of the plot (via comicbook).

While Yuji and megumi preparing carefully to enter the competition, other fighters chose to start at once. One of them managed to accumulate enough kills to change the numerous rules of the tournament, because of the amount of points he accumulated even before the official start of the tournament.

In all, Hajime Kashino already has 200 points, and used half of them to add a ninth rule: Players will now have access to information about other players, including their names, score, number of rules added and colony.

In competition, players earn points for each kill, receiving up to five at a time. So, to have accumulated 200 points, he must have caused quite a high number of deaths during the foreplay.

Chapter 158 also revealed that Yuji is already considered one of the players, as the character himself discovers when receiving an alert from his Kogane. Each participant received one of these special beings, which are connected to them and give updates on the game state. It is through this that he is informed about the new rule, which may prove useful to the protagonist, as he is megumi they aim to find the players with the highest score in an attempt to convince them to add one more rule to the tournament.

What are you thinking of the new arc of Jujutsu Kaisen? Comment!

