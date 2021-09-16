Maricá: Selection process is open for various positions in the city’s health units﻿

By Jade Carvalho – The Mahatma Gandhi Association, which administers part of the health units in Maricá, opened a selection process for several positions this Wednesday, 15. There are vacancies for candidates with disabilities.

In all, 427 places will be available for different areas. The vacancies will be distributed to people with elementary, middle, medium/technical and higher education, most of them with a background in the health area. Salaries vary, ranging from R$1,400.00 to R$8,400.00.

Vacancies available are for receptionist, administrative assistant, ombudsman, laundry assistant, administrative assistant, telephone operator, dental office assistant, dentist, first aid driver, nursing technician, nurse, stretcher, pharmacy assistant, pharmacist, radiology technician , occupational safety technician, social worker, surgical instrumentator, biologist, physiotherapist, maxillofacial, speech therapist, psychologist and nutritionist.

The selected candidates will work at the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), at the Conde Modesto Leal Hospital (in the Center of Maricá), at the Santa Rita Health Center (in Itaipuaçu) and at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Inoã.

Applications can be made through the website www.incpconcursos.org.br until the 24th of September. The value varies according to the positions, and you can request exemption for special cases. For positions at the fundamental level, registration costs R$53.80. Medium and technical level costs R$63.80. For higher education, it costs R$83.80. To validate the registration, the candidate must pay the ticket.

During the selection process, the candidate will undergo an objective test, a title test (in case of higher education), a pre-employment medical evaluation and documental examination.