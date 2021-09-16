Marshal Rondon confirms yet another death as a result of Covid-19 – Portal Rondon

The epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department released today (15), the daily bulletin of Covid-19 cases in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

This bulletin registered one more death as a result of Covid-19. About the death, the health department issued the following note:

DEATH 142:

Male, 70 years old. Symptoms started on September 1st with cough, weakness, sore throat, dyspnea and chest pain. The RT-PCR test was collected on September 4, with a positive result for Covid-19 published on September 6th. The patient was transferred on the same day to the Hospital de Palotina, where he remained under mechanical ventilation. The death occurred on 14/09. Comorbidities: hypertension, diabetes, lung disease and obesity.

The daily bulletin registers 97 active cases, 28 cases more than registered in the bulletin on Tuesday (14), among these cases, at the moment 03 Rondonians are receiving clinical care in the UPA or hospitals, 12 Rondonians are hospitalized in the ICU and 82 residents are in home isolation.

Among those hospitalized, eight Rondonians are on mechanical ventilation (intubated).

Today the municipality monitors 219 people and has 76 suspected cases, these Rondonenses are waiting for the test results to confirm or rule out the disease. In relation to suspected cases, one person from Rondônia is in the ICU and one is receiving clinical care at the UPA or Hospitals.

In total, the municipality has 7,250 cases of Covid-19 and 7,011 people have already been recovered.

See the updated bulletin: