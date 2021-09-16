Mayor of Guarujá, Válter Suman, arrested in Federal Police operation | Santos and Region

This Wednesday, the PF fulfilled search and seizure warrants at the home of the Secretary of Education and also the mayor of Guarujá. In both properties, large amounts of money were found. The two were sent to the Federal Police Station in Santos to provide clarification.

Around 6:30 pm, the mayor and the secretary were taken in the van of the Federal Police vehicle, after hours providing clarifications at the headquarters of the federal agency. According to the report, both will be taken to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP) in São Vicente. Politicians will go through a custody hearing this Thursday (16).

O G1 was unable to locate Suman and Nicholas’ defense until the last update of this report. In a note, the São Paulo PSDB clarifies that it does not have information about the case and will comment when it obtains the necessary clarifications.

The Municipality of Guarujá, through a note, states that it learned about the content of the investigations only from information published by the press, knowing that this is a complaint about the management of contracts that the municipality maintained with the Social Organization (OS) Pró Vida, which, until March of this year, managed 15 Family Health Units and the UPA Dr. Matheus Santamaria (UPA Rodoviária).

The city also alleges that the contracts in question suffered municipal intervention decreed by Mayor Válter Suman, based on suspicions of irregularities and mismanagement by the OS, ranging from non-payment of salaries, severance pay and suppliers to failures in rendering accounts and danger of lack of public assistance.

Also according to the municipality, as there was no compliance with the notifications constantly issued by the Municipal Health Department, the mayor decided to intervene, a process that culminated in the disqualification of the OS, decreed in July, followed by a public civil action offered by the municipality to the Judiciary, in which it is even required reimbursement of amounts by the OS to the public coffers.

Throughout this process, the city hall alleges that it maintained a constant dialogue with the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo, communicating, at all times, the measures that would be adopted.

Finally, the Municipality of Guarujá states that it is collaborating with the investigations, providing documents and information requested by the Federal Police agents and waiting for the necessary clarifications to be made that will demonstrate the smoothness and austerity of the entire process involving the investigations regarding the “disastrous management of health units by the Social Organization Pró Vida”.

TV Tribuna requested placement for the Pró Vida Social Organization, but did not get a return.

The investigation has been ongoing since the beginning of the year and began when the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo indicated that there were signs of irregularities in the contract between the Municipality of Guarujá and the Social Organization Pró-Vida, which is responsible for administering the UPA da Rodoviária and 15 Family Health Units (Usafa). The case was referred to the Federal Public Ministry and to the PF for involving public funds.

This Wednesday, during the operation, Federal Police agents, at around 6 am, arrived at the Paço Municipal de Guarujá, located at Avenida Santos Dumont, 800, in Vila Santo Antônio. They went to the place to comply with search and seizure warrants and also went to the building where the municipal secretariats are.

According to information obtained by the G1, in Guarujá, a sum of money, two cars and a motorcycle were seized by the Federal Police. The agents were also in a luxury building located on Rua Carolino Rodrigues, in Boqueirão, in Santos.

The City of Guarujá confirmed, in a note, that the agents of the Federal Police were in the municipal buildings of Moacir dos Santos and Raphael Vitiello, and had access to documents and processes. The municipal administration says it awaits further information.

The Federal Police operation is under wraps, and is carried out in other parts of Brazil, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. During the morning, at least ten search and seizure warrants were served.

In a statement, the Social Communication of the Federal Police in Santos informs that there will be no further information, at least this Wednesday, regarding the ‘Operation Nadar’ that took place this morning.

Doctor Válter Suman was born in São José do Rio Preto (SP). He was re-elected in 2020 with 112,672 votes and this was Suman’s second term as mayor of Guarujá. He is a doctor and has practiced for over 30 years. He was elected councilor in 2006 and was elected mayor of the city for the first time in the 2016 municipal elections.

In 2020, Suman has been ahead of the race since the first polls began to be released. His government’s main promises were the construction of Vicente de Carvalho’s Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and acoustic shells for presentations by local artists, expansion of places in day care centers, implementation of a solid waste management center and reinforcement of the Guard Municipal Civil.

