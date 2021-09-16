Medrado reveals the reason for the separation of DJ Claytão

Fernanda Medrado opened the game about the end of her marriage with DJ Claytão, during a conversation with MC Gui, Gui Araújo, Erika Schneider and Bil Araújo, in the external area of ​​the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

He went over to the house, and when he saw the message, I, dammit, because I show him stuff. There were people much more famous, known to me to delete who already texted and he has seen and never done anything. Only he freaked out about the message.

Medrado highlighted that Claytão did something serious by checking that message. “It’s just that his way of freaking out, guys, was a way that went overboard,” he revealed. “Something that didn’t exist”, wanted to complete Gui Araújo. “No, he freaked out because of jealousy. But the way he got there wasn’t like ‘I don’t want it anymore’. Something happened inside the house that, if I wanted to expose it, it’s over,” he revealed.

“Yeah, and there’s no need,” concluded Bill.

The rapper, composer of several songs, ended her relationship with Claytão after the departure of the former couple in the reality “Power Couple”, in May this year.