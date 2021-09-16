Meet The Heat, Will Smith’s R$13.4 million motorhome

It’s normal for an actor to spend several months away from home and his family to shoot a movie or series. This involves traveling around the world and staying in hotels or other types of accommodation, which can be quite tiring. To that end, Anderson Mobile Estates, an American manufacturer specializing in luxury motorhomes, created a vehicle called The Heat, which was purchased by Will Smith and modified to his taste and need.

The camper in question was the first produced by the Anderson family and was initially named The Studio, changing the name after being purchased and customized by Will Smith. It is a gigantic double-decker, 22-wheeled vehicle that, at the time of its introduction, represented the height of elegance and luxury.

Looking at it these days, it’s clear that it shows a little of its age in some detail, but it still remains one of the most expensive and impressive motorhomes ever made. After all, it costs US$ 2.5 million (R$ 13,142,250 at the current price).

According to some reports, Will Smith still owns The Heat, but the Philadelphia actor also rents the vehicle when he’s not using it, for an unmodest amount: US$9,000 a week (R$47,312).

Designer Mackenzie Anderson explains in the video below that the camper was equipped with a solution to raise the top by more than three feet using an eight-piston system. She also says that, in practice, they joined five trailers into one, because of all the functions and spaces inside.

The upstairs is dedicated to meeting space that doubles as a movie theater. It’s no exaggeration, as it has a 100″ projection screen and has enough space for 30 people. Even with the windows on both sides, just press a button and the shutters go down and leave the place in the dark to ensure privacy.

Downstairs has a fully functional kitchen, dining room and a professional makeup station. More recent photos even show that there is a second living room and small office, as well as a huge closet.

The trailer’s bathroom alone is worth $25,000 ($131,365), and is the size of the entire width of the vehicle. It has a steam shower and the box uses a glass door that is opaque at the touch of a button. Another exaggeration of the motorhome is the fully automatic doors, which make a characteristic sound when opening and closing, reminding the noise of the doors of the Enterprise ship in Star Trek.

After purchasing and receiving The Heat in the early 2000s, Will Smith has been using the motorhome frequently, serving as his temporary home during the filming of There, Men in Black 3 and Looking for happiness.