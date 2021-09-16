Mega-Sena 2409 draws prize of R$ 3 million today (15); know how to bet

Up to three people can become millionaires this Wednesday, September 15, if they get the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2409. The numbers will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasilia time) and the prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

The event takes place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. Bets are sold until 7 pm at lottery outlets and electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application and on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

If applied to Savings, the Mega-Sena contest 2409 prize can yield around R$ 9,000 in the first month.

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2409?

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena Contest 2409 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

How does the pool work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, it is possible to participate in the Mega-Sena contest 2409. To compete, the minimum amount is R$ 10.00 and each share cannot cost less than R$ 5.00.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the amount of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2409 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

6 numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is nine shares

7 numbers, the minimum of is two and the maximum of 63 shares

8 to 15 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is 100 shares

Follow the Caixa Lotteries drawings