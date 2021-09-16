Meghan Markle goes to visit the royal family with Harry, but makes demands

A year and a half ago, Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, left the UK to live in another country. During this period, the two moved to the United States, but since then have not paid a visit to the royal family. Last week, the Duchess of Sussex even said she intends to see the British royal family, but for the trip, she makes a list of demands.

According to Heat World, members of the British royal family were surprised to learn that Meghan is ready to travel with Harry to England.

To accompany Prince Harry, the couple want a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II to ‘build bridges’ after more than a year of tension. They also want to introduce their three-month-old baby daughter, Lilibet, and acquaint the queen with her two-year-old son, Archie.

Ideally, she would like to travel in late September or October, especially if plans for a public tribute to Princess Diana go ahead. But she has conditions.

Among them are security guards standing by her and her family 24/7, five-star accommodations and the assurance that you have full control over press conferences, plus Harry by your side at all times.

“She’s doing this for Harry and the kids as she realizes it’s important, but after everything she’s been through in the UK, there’s a lot of resistance,” the source said.

The couple’s return to the UK will come just months after Harry and Meghan accused “The Firm” from spreading lies about them during the interview with Oprah Winfrey. The portal claims that Meghan knows the importance of the trip, especially for the prince, but will not bow to anyone.

However, the couple are well aware that they still have many critics in the UK, notably Meghan. She is already preparing to have every move ‘examined’, so she intends to take the necessary steps to protect herself.

Harry and Meghan were married in 2018, and decided last year to leave the royal family. Officialization was confirmed in February this year. In 2020, they spent time in Canada and then moved permanently to the United States. The departure was due to conflicts between Meghan and the British royal family.