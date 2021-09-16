‘Menin is just a millionaire who is becoming the owner of Rooster’, says Mauro Cezar

Mauro Cezar Pereira, football commentator who became nationally known for his controversial opinions during ESPN Brasil’s days, gave a stab at Atlético Rubens Menin’s manager and patrons, who has been contributing millions of reais to the club. For the journalist, Menin’s speeches regarding sports are irrelevant.

“What Rubens Menin says to me doesn’t have the slightest relevance. He’s just a millionaire who is becoming the owner of Atlético, because he’s the one who puts his money in Atlético. I think more important than that, is that it finally was revealed last week the balance sheet for the first half, which shows Atlético’s debt of R$ 1.3 billion, which has already risen again. most of them don’t seem to care about that, despite what has already happened with other important clubs,” said Mauro at UOL Esporte, where he is a columnist.

For Pereira, comparisons with teams like Flamengo and Palmeiras, for example, other rich clubs in the country, is just a strategy to hide the problems. “One way to disguise all this and change the subject is to create a kind of collision course with Palmeiras, even taking advantage of a very bad moment at Palmeiras, which has been accumulating bad results, even lost to Atlético in the Brasileirão recently , lost at home to Flamengo, lost at home to Cuiabá, lost at home to Fortaleza, so it’s time to try to grow a little. This tactic is old, but I think more important than that is trying to understand what it’s going to be Atlético if one day the Menin doesn’t want to participate in this game anymore,” he added.

He also stated that Galo’s current situation is dangerous, in relation to his financial dependence on big businessmen, such as Menin and Ricardo Guimarães. “He’s a millionaire man and he’s now decided to make Atlético almost as if it were his company, because without his and other patrons’ money, just look at Atlético’s revenues, in recent years, he wouldn’t have that condition. A dangerous path. , it is always good to emphasize, because in the short term you have results, you will have a strong cast, you can win titles, but in the medium and long term you become a hostage of a situation or of some people or of a person, which I think it’s very complicated for such an important club, so traditional and with so many fans,” he pondered.

“The fact is that Atlético still has very high short-term debt, more or less triple Atletico’s revenue last year, I think these are more serious matters and there aren’t many explanations why it will explain what? money from the sponsors Atlético can’t breathe at this time when they have so many expensive players and build a stadium, they literally do everything at the same time,” concluded Mauro.

