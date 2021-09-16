Microsoft now allows users to login without a password; understand | Safety

Microsoft will allow, starting this Wednesday (15), users of its services to log in without a password. The novelty was announced on Tuesday (14), at an event covered exclusively by TechAll . With the change, authentication on platforms such as Outlook and OneDrive can be done through the Microsoft Authenticator application, security keys or temporary authentication codes, eliminating the need for a password.

Passwordless login has been available for business users since March. Now, by expanding the possibility beyond corporate organizations and making the feature available to all users, Microsoft is taking another step towards a “passwordless future” and therefore more secure.

Data released by the Windows maker shows that there are 579 password attacks every second, totaling 18 billion a year. According to Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of security, weak passwords are the entry point for most attacks on business and consumer accounts.

The use of vulnerable keywords is recurrent on the internet. According to a Microsoft survey, 15% of people use their pets’ names in the password. Other common responses included family names and important dates such as birthdays.

While these passwords are easy to remember, they also make the job of hackers easier. Through phishing campaigns, automatic spraying or even a quick investigation on social networks, criminals are able to discover the victim’s credentials and log into their accounts.

“Hackers don’t break in, they log in,” said Bret Arsenault, Director of Information Security at Microsoft. Once the password and email combination has been compromised, it is sold on the dark web for use in attacks.

Advantages of passwordless authentication

Passwordless or passwordless authentication is an alternative to two-factor verification, which is currently the most secure method of protecting user credentials. It turns out that, while effective, the feature can frustrate users with the added layer of security, plus the need to remember passwords.

Passwordless technology, on the other hand, proves to be a convenient solution for those who tend to forget the code, as it eliminates the need to memorize the password. According to data released by Microsoft, 30% of people say they completely stop using an account or service instead of dealing with a lost password.

In addition to being more convenient, passwordless authentication methods are compatible with most devices and systems and virtually immune to phishing attacks.

How to enable passwordless authentication on Microsoft accounts

To enable passwordless authentication on Microsoft services, the first step is to have the Microsoft Authenticator app installed and linked to your personal Microsoft account. Then visit account.microsoft.com, log in and choose “advanced security options”.

