Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 v2004 on December 14

Operating system will no longer receive security updates after this date

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 v2004 will end support on December 14, 2021. This version of the operating system was released in late May 2020 as Windows 10 May 2020 Update. With the end of support, the operating system will no longer receive important security updates.

The company says the end of support in December will affect the following editions of Windows 10 v2004: Windows 10 Home v2004, Windows 10 Pro v2004, Windows 10 Pro Education v2004, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations v2004, Windows 10 Enterprise v2004, Windows 10 Education v2004, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise v2004. The recommendation is that users of affected editions upgrade to a newer version of Windows 10, such as Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1 or Windows 10 21H2, which will be released later this year.

During the month of June 2021 Microsoft began the process of automatically updating some PCs running Windows 10 v2004 to Windows 10 21H1. At the end of the same month, the company increased the number of PCs updated to the new system, according to information on the Windows 10 health status page 21H1: “We are now starting a new phase in the release process. Using the machine learning training we’ve done so far, we’re increasing the number of devices selected to automatically upgrade to Windows 10 21H1”.



Users of Windows 10 v2004 and Windows 10 20H2 can currently upgrade to Windows 10 21H1 via Windows Update or can make use of alternatives such as the Upgrade Assistant (download on here) and the Media Creation Tool (download on here). More information can be found at microsoft.com/software-download/windows10.



As for the future of Windows 10, the next big update for the operating system will be the Windows 10 21H2, which is already being tested by Windows Insider Program participants. The update does not yet have a set release date, but Microsoft has confirmed that it will be released later this year.

