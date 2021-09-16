Minecraft gets new Mod and users can play with the famous Mario from Nintendo

Top Stories How to Clean Kitchen Countertops Quick and Low with Very Cheap Homemade Products

The famous game Minecraft won a new mod on Wednesday, 15. In it, players will be able to add the well-known Mario character during the game that counts. with the original gameplay of the 1996 Super Mario 64 of the Nintendo 64.

Who created this new modality was user Dylan, who posted a video on his twitter showing the adaptation. Your post went viral and had more than 17,000 retweets. Although it’s something exciting, the creator has stated that he does not intend to make the mod available for download due to Nintendo’s rules of not allowing fan-created games and mods.

See also: Check out 4 Roblox games to play online with your friends during quarantine

In the video Dylan posted on his Twitter, you can see Mário performing his traditional skills such as running, jumping, punching, taking long jumps, swimming and hanging from the ceiling.

In an interview with IGN from the United States, Dylan said that he has already added Mario to other games and commented that he would like to release the mod. Minecraft and Mario fans were very hopeful for the future release of this mod.

See also: Brazil has first female player to participate in Video Game tournament in Northern Norway

“I’m working on a #Minecraft mod that runs the Super Mario 64 engine! It’s very WIP right now, but here are some highlights. There is a lot of potential for the game, especially with ideas for players to build their own courses for Mario to run or insert speedrunners trying to finish Minecraft in the shortest time using Mario”.

I’m working on a #Minecraft mod that runs the Super Mario 64 engine! It’s very WIP right now but here’s some highlights pic.twitter.com/QCfzl10ip0 — Dylan (@pdxdylan) September 13, 2021

Know more: Ticket sales for CCXP Worlds begin in late September; know where to buy