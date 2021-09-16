Minerva, Suzano and Méliuz lead falls on the Ibovespa; Bradespar Rises Strongly By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The declines 0.35%, to 115,772 points, this Wednesday, close to 10:20, with Bradespar (SA:), Gol (SA:) and Cielo (SA:) leading among the highs. At the other end, Minerva (SA:), Suzano (SA:) and Méliuz (SA:) standing out among the takedowns.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Grupo Soma (SA:) and Cia Hering (SA:) – Grupo Soma informed CVM that the business combination with Cia Hering, announced in April, was approved at the meetings of the two companies on Tuesday, 14. The shares of Grupo Soma rise 1.09%, to R$16.75 , while Hering’s appreciated 1.07%, at R$ 36.78.

Via (SA:) – The CVM board acquitted Ernst & Young and its partners Douglas Travaglia Lopes Ferreira and Drayton Teixeira de Melo of the accusation of irregularities in the audit work of Via Varejo’s financial statements for the year 2013. The episode is related to the accounting entry of the sale 6.2% of Via Varejo’s shareholding in Nova Pontocom Comércio Eletrônico (NPC), for R$ 80 million. Shares retreat 0.88%, to R$8.97.

Blue (SA:) – Azul intends to serve up to 19 destinations in the State of Pará, as part of the strategy of strengthening regional aviation and connecting the interior of the country to major centers. Assets rise 0.71%, to R$ 35.45.

Eneva (SA:) – Itaú BBA improved its projections for the electric Eneva to “outperform”, raising the target share price to R$ 18.6, from R$ 15, when affirming that the company is the “best vehicle” to navigate in a challenging water crisis. Shares drop 0.35% to R$16.87.

Klabin (SA:) – Klabin is inaugurating a new terminal with capacity for 5,000 40-foot containers per month. The project is the result of an investment of R$300 million. The shares retreat 1.09, to R$ 25.47.

Plan & Plan (SA:) – The construction company Plano & Plano, former joint venture of Cyrela (SA:), intends to return to the middle-income segment, making this type of construction represent 20% to 30% of its portfolio by the end of 2022, according to Broadcast column. The construction company was working only with Casa Verde and Amarela projects, but the reduction in margins and cost increases led the company to adopt another strategy.

Petrobras (SA:) – The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, joined the discussion on fuel at a BTG Pactual event, saying that Petrobras passes prices on “much faster than most other countries”, relating the issue to pressure inflationary effects caused by energy. The speech contrasts with the statement by the president of the state-owned company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, who told the Chamber of Deputies that the company does not immediately transfer movements in the international market to domestic prices. Assets advance 0.66%, to R$ 26.05.

Ibovespa – Itau BBA strategists cut the target price for the Ibovespa from 152,000 points to 120,000 points, citing a deterioration in the country’s macroeconomic outlook, as well as increased fiscal risks and a challenging water environment.

Renova Energia (SA:) – In judicial reorganization, Renova Energia informed that the shareholders of its Brasil PCH hydroelectric plant decided to exercise their preemptive rights and match Mubadala’s offer for a controlling interest in this company. The shares rise 2.47%, to R$9.94.