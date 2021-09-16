Minister imitates Silvio Santos and says that R$ 1 million is not worth anything

In a video taken at a family gathering, the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, appears next to the presenter Celso Portiolli, imitating his father-in-law Silvio Santos and making fun of the value of the dollar at R$ 6.

“A million reais is worth nothing, Celso,” says the minister in a mocking tone, who is married to Patrícia Abravanel, daughter of SBT owner, communicator Silvio Santos. When answered by Portiolli that R$ 1 million is worth a lot, Faria still responds. “It’s worth a lot to you.”

In note to the Congress in Focus, the minister Fábio Faria said that the video was made in a moment of family fun, in a joking manner with Celso Portiolli, who is the presenter of the Show do Milhão.

“When imitating a person, we say what the person would say and not what the person doing the imitation thinks. It was like Silvio Santos playing with Celso Portiolli. At no point did I say that a million was worth nothing. The joke it was all Silvio saying that if the dollar was at two reais, he (Silvio) or Patrícia would be the one to present the program and not Celso”, explains the minister.

See the video:

The minister’s statement comes at a time when the country has 14.6% of the population unemployed, 67.9 million citizens who had to resort to emergency aid and 17.7 million people who returned to poverty, according to data from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation .

See what you can buy with BRL 1 million:

208 tons of rice

10,678 gas cylinders

158 tons of beans

12,195 food baskets (BRL 82.90 per unit)

286,532 liters of milk

36,355 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19

