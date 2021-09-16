Ministry back and recommends vaccine only in adolescents with comorbidity

posted on 09/16/2021 10:07 AM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The Extraordinary Department of Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health, issued an informative note on Wednesday (15/9) in which it says it has revised the recommendation for immunization of adolescents. The folder says that, with this, it starts to recommend the application of the vaccine against covid-19 only in adolescents who are between 12 and 17 years old and who present permanent disability, comorbidity or who are deprived of freedom.

The recommendation, according to the note, takes into account that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the vaccination of adolescents, the lack of studies on the benefits of immunization in this group and the low rate of serious cases in this age group.

On Tuesday (14/9), a technical note issued by the folder recommends that the immunization of adolescents with and without comorbidities begin this Wednesday. Those who do not have comorbidities should be left last.

Also in June, Anvisa authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents from 12 years of age.

In some cities and units of the Federation, such as the DF, the vaccination of teenagers has already started. Around here, young people from 15 years old can already be immunized.

The change in recommendation comes on the same day that the Ministry of Health announced a reduction in the interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, from 12 to 8 weeks.