Ministry of Economy maintains GDP projection and worsens inflation for 2021 and 2022

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Economic Policy (SPE) on Thursday worsened its official projections for inflation this year and next, while maintaining its estimate for economic growth in both fiscal years .

The prospect of an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains 5.3% this year and 2.5% next year. For inflation measured by the IPCA, the estimate rose to 7.9% in 2021, from 5.9% before, and 3.75% in 2022, against 3.5% in the previous bulletin, published in July.

The center of the inflation target is 3.75% this year and 3.5% next year, in both cases with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points more or less.

For the INPC accumulated this year –which serves as a parameter for correcting the minimum wage and a series of social security expenses in next year’s budget– the account was 8.4%, from 6.20% previously. The Ministry of Economy had already announced that each 1 point of elevation in the INPC implied an increase of around 8 billion reais in mandatory public expenditure.

