Ministry of Health backs down and does not recommend vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities | Vaccine

The Ministry of Health published an information note on Wednesday (15) in which it goes back on the vaccination of adolescents from 12 to 17 years old without comorbidities. Now, the ministry’s guidance is that this group should not be vaccinated.

Vaccination should be restricted to three specific profiles:

adolescents with permanent disabilities,

teenagers with comorbidities,

and adolescents who are deprived of liberty.

This Wednesday’s informative note contradicts another published by the folder on September 2, which recommended vaccination for these adolescents from the 15th.

The setback is the second in the week: on Wednesday, after minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there is “too many vaccines”, the government backtracked and maintained the 12-week interval for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The forecast was to reduce to 8 weeks this month.

New arguments from the ministry

The ministry emphasizes that adolescents without comorbidities would be the “last eligible subgroup for vaccination and would only take effect from September 15th”.

In its justifications for failing to predict the broad public, the note says that the “World Health Organization does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities”.

However, the WHO explains that “children and adolescents are less likely to have complications from the disease, and says that widespread vaccination of this population is “less urgent” than vaccinating other groups, such as older people with comorbidities and health workers. health.

In addition, it also highlights that “most adolescents without comorbidities” do not suffer from severe cases of the disease, that there is “only one immunizing agent” evaluated in clinical trials, and that “the benefits of vaccination in adolescents without comorbidities are not clearly defined yet “.

Finally, the government emphasizes the “reduction in the moving average of cases and deaths (a 60% drop in the number of cases and a drop of more than 58% in the number of deaths per covid-19 in the last 60 days) with an improvement in the epidemiological scenario “.

O G1 tries to contact the Ministry of Health since the beginning of the morning, but still has not got clarification on the measure. The office of the folder informed that a note on the subject will be released.

National Plan maintains forecast

The 10th edition of the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19, still available on the folder’s website, also provides for the possibility of immunizing this audience after the vaccination of priority adolescents.

“In discussions in the Technical Advisory Chamber of the PNI and in tripartite meetings it was decided to vaccinate adolescents with comorbidity and after vaccination with the first dose of the population over 18 years of age, the immunization of the age group from 12 to 17 years without comorbidity.” – 10th edition of the National Plan

Autonomy of states and municipalities

At least two capitals have already suspended vaccination in adolescents without comorbidities due to the Health Note: Natal and Salvador. In turn, the city of São Paulo maintained the vaccination against Covid for adolescents without comorbidities even after the ministry’s new recommendation.

During the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, the National Immunization Plan provided that states and municipalities had autonomy to organize the vaccination queue according to the target audiences defined by the document.

However, recently, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has been criticizing states that failed to follow the most recent decisions of the ministry. Among them were, for example, the decision to advance the vaccination of adolescents, the reduction of the interval between doses and the application of the booster dose in a wider public than that defined by the folder together with the councils of state and municipal secretaries of health.

