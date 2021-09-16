Moderna booster dose effective against variants, study says – News

Booster doses of the Moderna vaccine and the modified covid-19 variant are safe, well tolerated and increase antibody levels in all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the new ones: Beta, Gamma and Delta.

These are the main results of an ongoing clinical trial carried out by the American pharmacist, the details of which have just been published in Nature Medicine.

The emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the possibility of being able to neutralize antibodies has aroused interest in verifying whether booster doses and specific vaccines for each variant remain optimal.

To verify the safety and efficacy of a booster dose against covid-19, Moderna conducted a trial with 80 people who six months earlier had received the full dose of the vaccine (mRNA-1273).

During the trial, led by Darin Edwards of Moderna, participants, divided into four groups of 20 people, were given a booster dose of an original vaccine or a variant-modified vaccine, such as the multivariate mRNA-1273,211 vaccine.

Immediately before the booster dose, levels of neutralizing antibodies against covid-19 in the blood decreased from measurements taken one month after the participants received the second dose. In addition, levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Beta, Gamma and Delta variants were also low or undetectable, the study points out.

They found that all three booster vaccines tested for increased levels of neutralizing antibodies against the coronavirus, and that the increases were “significant” in people who received the Modern, the original (mRNA-1273) and the modified vaccine (MRNA -1273,211) .

In addition, all three boosters increased antibody levels against Beta, Gamma, and Delta, among other variants.

The authors acknowledge that this preliminary analysis was done with a small group of people and that their results are based on treatment groups that were not randomized, but believe that the mRNA platform approach against the worrisome covid-19 variants in this trial is seems to be effective for the development of booster vaccines.