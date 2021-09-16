Mosquito reveals his dream to play in Europe and says not to be scared by the big reinforcements at Corinthians

One of the main names in the Corinthians attack this season, Gustavo Mosquito received competition from Willian and Róger Guedes, players who arrived at the club last month, for their sector. In an interview, the attacker says that the reinforcements will help everyone to raise the level.

“It raises everyone’s level. The whole group wins with this, me, Roger, Willian, all of the position. I have to keep doing my job, try not to settle down, try to improve. So, it didn’t scare me. They’ll help. and raise everyone’s level,” said the 19th shirt to the program The Owners of the Ball, the Band, this Wednesday.

The target of surveys in the last window, Gustavo Mosquito stayed at Corinthians. The player confessed that he dreams of playing in Europe, but that he is in no hurry for that to happen. In addition, the shirt 19 aims at a positive sale for the club.

“I’m very happy at Corinthians. It’s every boy’s dream to play in Europe, but I’m in no hurry to leave, I’m happy here. I give it into God’s hands and I have to keep working and, at the right time, at the right time, things will work out. Maybe a sale that will help Corinthians too, but everything in its own time,” he confessed.

Hired by Corinthians in 2019, Gustavo Mosquito had few opportunities at the club and started to be loaned. According to shirt 19, he wasn’t ready to play when he arrived at the club and looks more mature at the moment.

“In relation to the first pass, I’m much more mature, much more ready. My debut (as a professional) was at Corinthians, on the first pass. I don’t think I was prepared to wear the Corinthians shirt. I was young, I stayed for a year without playing for Coritiba, it hurt me a little and things didn’t go as planned. I rode, went through some clubs and it was good for me, for my family, my growth and maturity. I’m much more prepared than the first time.” , finished Mosquito.

