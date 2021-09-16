Motorola launches Moto G50 5G in Brazil with battery that promises to last 2 days – 16/09/2021

Motorola launches this Thursday (16) the Moto G50 5G, one of the cell phones compatible with the fifth generation of mobile telephony with the most affordable prices in the country — starting at R$999, depending on the plan in which it is purchased in the country. Of course, it sells it exclusively.

For those who don’t know much about Motorola’s G line, it’s the one that houses intermediate cell phones with some common details with top-of-the-line devices.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the new cell phone has a triple camera, with 48 MP main, 90 screen Hz (for greater fluidity in the transition of scenes) and economical processor of the MediaTek. Another highlight is the 5,000 battery mAh which, according to the manufacturer, is capable of lasting more than 48 hours, depending on use.

Image: Renata Baptista/Tilt

Sales start today, through Claro’s sales channels and Motorola’s own channels. In the operator’s trade, it costs R$ 1,299 in cash, or up to 21 times of R$ 61.99, with the Claro Pós-Pago 25GB. If you choose the Combo Multi 50GB + 25GB, the device costs R$999 in cash or 21x of 47.99.

Tilt is already with the launch in hand; check out more details about it below.

Screen and Design

The model’s screen is 6.5 inches (16.57 cm) and resolution HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels), in 20:9 ratio. It occupies almost the entire front of the phone — only a little notch houses the front camera. The edges are visible, but without exaggeration, giving good use to the panel.

Image: Motorola/Disclosure

On the back, the phone has the square module with the triple set of camera lenses. A small brand logo was placed lower in the center, as seen on many of the company’s cell phones.

The refresh rate (the ability of an image to refresh quickly) is 90 Hz. This means that scenes are changed 90 times per second. Therefore, the transition of the images reproduced by the screen is smoother and more fluid than in other intermediate models, which usually have 60 Hz.

The fingerprint reader is on the side. There’s even a headphone jack — the accessories, by the way, come in the box — and support for wireless NFC connections. The cell phone is available in two colors: blue and green.

cameras

On the back, the cell phone has three sensors that are grouped in a square structure, located on the left side:

Main camera: 48 MP

Macro lens (which helps with close-up shots): 2 MP

Depth sensor: 2 MP

The front camera, for selfies, is 13 MP.

According to Motorola, the cameras are equipped with “Quad Pixel” technology, which combines four pixels in one and promises that photos are sharp and clear, thanks to the four times greater light sensitivity. To artificially light up really dark environments without using flash, the camera app comes with “Night Vision” mode.

5G and performance

The Moto G50 5G comes with the Dimensity 700 processor, released by MediaTek last year, which is the equivalent of chips from the Snapdragon 700 line, from the most popular rival Qualcomm. It has 4GB RAM memory and 128GB storage capacity, with microSD slot up to 512GB.

Although 5G is not a reality here in Brazil, many cautious people have already sought to ensure a cell phone ready to work with the fifth generation of the network.

In addition, the Moto G50 5G works with 5G DSS. This transition technology, whose acronym DSS means “dynamic spectrum sharing”, in English, already works in some regions of the country, “borrowing” a piece of the frequency bands already used by the 4G.

although the DSS represents an advance, it is still below the high browsing speed and low latency, main advantages of the “definitive” 5G. For this to happen, operators depend on the auction of radio frequency bands to be carried out by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) this year.

Image: Renata Baptista/Tilt

The Moto G50 5G runs on a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 20W quick charger, which comes in the box. The manufacturer’s promise is more than 48 hours of use without needing to charge.

