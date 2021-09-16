Mouse’s helper who denounced a police officer produces clothes and Onlyfans

With 913,000 followers on Instagram and 2,300 on Onlyfans, where she posts sexy and semi-nude videos, Rhenata Schmidt says she was about to lose her profiles and all her work, after having her profiles on the networks hacked by her ex -boyfriend, police officer Erik Becker, whom he denounced for domestic violence and threats.

Graduated as an actress, journalist and dancer, Rhenata is 40 years old and for 12 years, she has been working at Programa do Ratinho (SBT). She started at the network as a dancer for “Domingo Legal” and also worked for TV Gazeta, in the program “Mulheres”. He even participated in the soap opera “Celebridade” (Globo) and posed for erotic rehearsals on the website “DreamCam“.

Owner of a sportswear brand, she is also a sommelier, shooter and animal lover. She lives alone in São Paulo with her bird couple, Raj and Surya.

Rhenata Schmidt and the alligator Bianka Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Rhenata was married for about three years to biologist and adventurer Richard Rasmussen, who has already presented programs on Record, SBT and Band and is currently on TV Cultura. The couple broke up amicably in 2016.

In 2020, she met Erik at the shooting club where he trained. The two began their relationship in June 2021 and even had a YouTube channel together, called “Mr. and Mrs. Schmidt”, in which they posted training and information about the practice of sport shooting.

“I had already done a shooting course and I loved shooting, so I went to do some training with him. I’ve always admired him as a professional, we spent a year with only a professional relationship, with a lot of respect. We only got together a year later,” said Rhenata in a video posted on the channel, at the time of the relationship.

The romance atmosphere, however, was short-lived. After a month of relationship, the physical attacks started and Rhenata tried to end the relationship. She claims that Erik still stalked her for two months, with constant threats and several episodes of physical violence.

Erik Becker is being investigated by the internal affairs of the Civil Police and the Public Ministry. Wanted by UOL, he said only that he can “provide several lies”.

“I’m exposing myself for my life and that of other women who didn’t have or maybe don’t have time to save themselves,” wrote Rhenata on a social network. “Do not be afraid to report abuse and domestic, psychological, financial violence. No woman deserves to experience abuse and violence,” he concluded.