MPF will sell bitcoins seized from “Pharaoh of bitcoins” immediately

Bitcoins seized from GAS Consulting in Operation Kryptos will be sold immediately on the market, all cryptocurrencies were sent to an account of the Federal Public Ministry at a Brazilian brokerage, which should process the sale.

The operation was launched at the end of August 2021, when Glaidson, the former waiter known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, was arrested by the Federal Police.

At the time, he called the attention of police officers to the large amount of banknotes he had in his home, including banknotes from other countries.

The values ​​found in Bitcoin were even higher, totaling around R$ 150 million on the day of the action. To seize these cryptocurrencies, the MPF, PF and PGFN signed a pact that culminated in the seizure of portfolios wallet hardware, from which all the coins of these places were extracted.

Prosecutor’s Office agrees to sell GAS Consultoria Bitcoins immediately

The situation at GAS Consultoria is not easy for its leaders, who continue to be arrested and sought after by the Brazilian authorities. The main leader arrested is the owner of the scheme, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, who had his request for freedom denied by the STJ in recent days, according to G1.

However, the new setback for the company from Cabo Frio and region is that the Bitcoins seized in Operation Kryptos will be sold on the market, after a manifestation of the Criminal Chamber of the Federal Public Ministry, which follows the action of the possible financial pyramid.

With the help of the National Strategy to Combat Corruption and Money Laundering (Enccla), in 2019 the Brazilian authorities created a manual of good practices on seizures of cryptocurrencies in authorities’ operations.

In the case of GAS Consultoria, after the seizure of the hardware wallets, all these amounts were sent to an account of the Federal Public Ministry at a Brazilian brokerage, which will process the sale. It was not revealed by the authority which exchange was chosen to hold these currencies.

Even so, the best practices manual indicates that the recommended is the immediate sale of Bitcoins as soon as they are seized. The prosecutors who are following the case of GAS Consultoria agreed, as did the Criminal Chamber of the MPF.

This sale must be made due to the volatility of Bitcoin, which may fall and devalue the seized asset. On the day of the apprehension (08/25/2021), for example, each BTC was quoted at US$ 48,960.00, but this Thursday it continues to cost only US$ 47,900.00, which would give a value of R$ 148 million in Real, whereas before it was R$ 150 million.

“By unanimous decision and following the vote of the coordinator of the Criminal Chamber, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, the collegiate accepted the proposal presented by the members of Gaeco/RJ and approved, in the case under analysis, the immediate liquidation of the seized cryptoactives. According to the higher body, the transaction must be carried out through a Brazilian brokerage, observing the sale plan through lots and without any cost to the Government.”

After registration of this sale, the amount collected must be sent to a court account held by the court where the case is being processed. Therefore, the court must agree with all the procedures adopted.

Case GAS Consultoria will lead MPF to create more cryptocurrency seizure manuals

The case of GAS Consultoria was a case for the authorities involved in the investigations, who learned a lot about the cryptocurrency environment and were able to see how Bitcoin works in practice.

Thus, the MPF indicated that it intends to deepen the debate on Bitcoin and create a working group to establish guidelines on the sector.

“In order to deepen the debate related to the seizure of cryptoactives and establish guidelines for action for members of the MPF, the Criminal Chamber also deliberated on the creation of a working group to prepare guidelines and manuals for action on the subject.”

GAS Consulting to start delaying payments soon

After these arrests by the court, it was expected that GAS Consultoria would start delaying its income payments, as accounts of great leaders had already been suspended by the court, in addition to the seizure of cryptocurrencies.

For the lawyer Artemio Picanço, values ​​found in brokerages should also be kidnapped by the authorities, including Binance, one of the companies where Glaidson dos Santos operated in a personal account.

Thus, the lawyer informed that it is likely that GAS Consultoria will not continue to pay income, as the values ​​of clients are increasingly in the possession of justice.