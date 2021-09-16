MSC prepares to buy Log-In Logística via the Stock Exchange; operation should be R$ 2 billion – Savings

The logistics arm of MSC – part of the same group famous for cruise liners – is getting ready to try to buy control Log-In Logistics, listed in B3, in an operation to be carried out via the Stock Exchange. The business should move around R$ 2 billion, according to the state. The possibility of carrying out the operation has already been informed to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

In a relevant fact disclosed at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on the night of Wednesday, 16, Log-In confirmed the conversations. “LogIn (…) hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that it has received from this date the attached letter in which Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, informs that it has presented it to the Board of Directors of Economic Defense – A request for authorization to acquire, through a public offer for the acquisition of control to be launched in the future, shares representing up to 67% of the Company’s capital stock”, says the text by Log-In.

The company also states that “it will analyze the content of the aforementioned letter, as well as its obligations in relation to the intended offer and will keep the market informed about the relevant developments regarding the subject”.

When contacted, Log-In did not respond to the report’s contact. MSC not found.