MSC subsidiary wants to buy control of Log-In Logística at R$25 per share; Itaú BBA sees terms of the operation as attractive

Log-In Logística (LOGN3) announced to the market last Wednesday night (15) that it had received an offer from Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a subsidiary of MSC, for the acquisition of control of the company.

According to the company, a request for authorization has already been sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, Cade, so that Sas can acquire, through a public tender offer (OPA), shares representing up to 67% of the share capital from the company.

MSC is offering BRL 25 per LOGN3 share for a 62% to 67% stake in Log-In, valuing the company’s equity at BRL 2.6 billion. This implies a 67% premium over yesterday’s closing price. Itaú BBA also points out that the value represents a 14% premium over the target price that analysts have for the share in 2021, of R$22 per asset

“We believe that Log-In shareholders will welcome the attractive offer and, therefore, we expect a positive reaction from the market to the terms of the transaction”, point out the BBA analysts.

Analysts also point out that there should be no problems for Cade’s approval, as the acquirer currently does not have any cabotage operations in Brazil.

“It is worth noting that Log-In’s competitor, Aliança (belonging to Maersk), is the largest cabotage player in the country and that Mercosul Line (belonging to CMA CGM) is the third player in the sector. And as MSC competes with Maersk and CMA CGM in the long-distance maritime transport business, we see the operation as a coherent movement in the Brazilian cabotage space”, they assess.

