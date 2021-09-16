MST reaches target of raising R$ 17.5 million in the financial market – 09/15/2021 – Panel

The MST (Movement of Landless Workers) achieved the objective outlined in its onslaught to raise funds in the capital market to finance production.

Through the issuance of agribusiness receivables certificates (CRA), an instrument used in recent years by large producers and companies in the sector, the movement managed to raise R$ 17.5 million, which will be directed to seven cooperatives. The values ​​will already be in their accounts this Thursday (16).

The cooperatives are made up of about 13 thousand families and are located in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul, producing milk, corn, rice, soy, brown sugar and juice. grape.

The bonds were issued by Gaia Impacto and sold by Terra Investimentos, with the amount of R$100 each and a pre-fixed remuneration of 5.5% per year.

Each investor could reserve up to R$1 million in certificates. Investors booked the shares from July 26th to September 9, when the deadline expired.

This was the MST’s second foray into the capital market. The first contact with investors took place in May 2020, when the movement raised R$ 1 million for the Nova Santa Rita Agricultural Production Cooperative (Coopan) in Rio Grande do Sul.