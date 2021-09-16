Multilaser launches in Brazil the G Max 2, entry model brings 4 GB of RAM, Android 11 and more

Launched last Tuesday (14) by Multilaser, the G Max 2 model is an entry-level smartphone that hits the market with basic technical specifications and focus on users looking for a device for internet browsing or social networks, for example. As with its specifications, the G Max 2 also arrived with simplicity in design and construction, keeping the notch in droplet and using plastic on the back, where it displays the triple set of cameras and the fingerprint sensor.





The Multilaser G Max 2 has a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution (1520 X 720 pixel) and drop notch, being equipped with the processor Unisoc SC9863A, an octa-core that works together with the IMG8322 GPU and 4 GB of RAM memory, simple specifications and that meet only the basic use, leaving something to be desired in tasks that demand more performance. The company also announced an even more basic variant of the G Max 2, which has only 2GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and runs Android 11 Go, and this model can be found at retailers that sell the brand’s products. .

Going even further, the G Max 2 has an extremely simple camera set, being the main sensor with a resolution of 13 MP and two secondary cameras of 2 MP, while the front sensor has 5 MP. The operating system that comes with the 4GB RAM version is Android 11. The main positive point is the battery, which has 4,000 mAh and can offer a satisfactory autonomy if there is a balance in the power consumption of the processor and operating system. The manufacturer did not inform the charging speed, but revealed that the cell phone uses an input in the microUSB standard, a connection that is not present in most devices launched today.

Availability and price

The model in question is now available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website and can be purchased by BRL 1,140 in cash in the bank slip (5% discount) or R$1,199 in up to 12 installments of R$99.91, in addition to being able to pay through the Ame Digital app and receive cashback. The only variant available is in black color with 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM memory, with the rest of the specifications mentioned above.

technical sheet

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution;

6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A;

Unisoc SC9863A; GPU: IMG8322

IMG8322 RAM memory: 4GB;

4GB; Storage: 128GB expandable via microSD;

128GB expandable via microSD; Frontal camera: 5 MP;

5 MP; Three rear cameras: 13 MP main sensor; 2 MP secondary sensor; 2 MP secondary sensor;

Connections: 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 4, GPS, microUSB, 3.5mm P2 for headphones;

2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 4, GPS, microUSB, 3.5mm P2 for headphones; Safety: rear fingerprint reader and face recognition;

rear fingerprint reader and face recognition; Drums: 4,000 mAh;

4,000 mAh; Operational system: Android 11.

