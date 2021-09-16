Musician Zé Pretim is found dead in Campo Grande · Jornal Midiamax

Mato Grosso do Sul music is in mourning! The iconic singer Zé Pretim was found dead this Thursday morning (16th) at home. According to information provided to the Mediamax Newspaper, MS’s most famous bluesman would have died two days ago, but the death was only discovered today.

Zé Pretim’s body was released around 9 am and taken by Pax to be prepared for the wake. The singer’s sisters were at the scene and found the death, whose causes have not yet been disclosed.

To Media MORE, Zé Pretim’s sister revealed that the manager of the condominium where he lived was the one who called for help, since he hadn’t appeared in her apartment for two days.

She reported that the singer was found unharmed and said that he was already suffering from health problems. Maria believes that it may have been a heart problem or diabetes responsible for Zé’s departure.

“He wasn’t in very good health. His diabetes was very high, now I don’t know why. We’re here at the police station, from here we’ll go to the IML, then we’ll find out,” said the sister .

On social media, the news of the loss of the bluesman made many people sad. Admirers and friends regretted the departure. “He made history in MS”, “Today we lost master Zé Pretim, MS’ music is in mourning! Owner of an incredible voice and a sensational human being. Rest in peace!” and “Go in peace my friend take your blues in heaven!” were some of the comments on the network.

Life

Considered the “King of Blues Capiria”, Zé Pretim was 67 years old and had an admirable trajectory. Born José Geraldo Rodrigues, in Inhapim, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on May 16, 1954, Zé Pretim learned to play the guitar at an early age, observing his elders. Self-taught, he soon took a liking to the instrument, starting to practice the most varied styles.

To convince his parents that he had a future in music, Zé started to perform playing sertanejo roots, maintaining his rustic influence. After moving to Campo Grande in 1973, where he sought training as a professional musician, Zé began to become known in the musical world when he participated in the bands “Zutrik” and “Euphoria”, which performed at parties and in bars in the capital.

It was in the 1980s that Zé Pretim adopted his musical identity, taking on the name and a footprint mixing the blues with the hillbilly of his origins. His solo career brought local recognition until the musician was featured in Jô Soares, in 2006, as the “pantaneiro bluesman”.

In 2017, Zé Pretim would become national highlight once again by participating in Raul Gil’s freshman show with his blues version of “Asa Branca”.

*Subject updated at 9:19 am to add information