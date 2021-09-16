nak to replace chelo in BLAST Premier Fall group stage | DRAFT5

Continues after the ad
Retired as a player since January this year, Renato “nak” Nakano will return to the servers as a player of MIBR to replace Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes during the group stage of the BLAST Premier Fall. The performance in the competition will mark the return of nak with the shirt of the organization after more than 10 years, when the player last represented the team at Intel Extreme Masters 3, in 2009.
In a video released by MIBR last Wednesday (15) about going to Serbia, where they are preparing for BLAST, Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci said that the absence of chelo is due to the pain in the neck that the athlete is still feeling. In Brazil, the player did not even travel with the group, which ended up having the presence of nak on the servers confirmed only on Thursday.
However, the lack of chelo for nak’s presence isn’t the only cast change MIBR will have for the BLAST Fall group stage. That’s because young Breno “brnz4n” Poletto, recently announced as part of the organization’s Academy team, will be playing with the main team while Ricardo”boltz” Prass recovers from Covid-19.