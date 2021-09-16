Clustered in the center of this image are six bright points of light, four of them creating a circle around a central pair, generating a rare phenomenon. Appearances can be deceiving, however, as this formation is not made up of six individual galaxies, but is actually two separate galaxies and a distant quasar photographed four times.

Data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope also indicate that there is a seventh point of light in the very center, which is a rare fifth image of the distant quasar. As detailed through the statement, this rare phenomenon is the result of two central galaxies, which are in the foreground, acting as a lens.

The four bright spots around the pair of galaxies, and the faintest in the center, are actually five separate images of a single quasar (known as 2M1310-1714), an extremely bright but distant object.

The reason we see this fivefold effect is a phenomenon called gravitational lenses. The gravitational lensing occurs when a celestial object with a huge amount of mass – such as a pair of galaxies – causes the structure of space to deform.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Rare and Brilliant Phenomena in Space

As detailed by NASA, when light from a distant object travels through this gravitationally warped space, it is magnified and curved around the enormous mass. This allows humans here on Earth to view multiple magnified images from the distant source.

The quasar in this image is actually farther from Earth than the pair of galaxies. The enormous mass of the pair of galaxies doubled and magnified the light from the distant quasar.

As detailed by NASA, Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) photographed the trio in spectacular detail.

It was installed on Hubble in 2009 during Hubble Maintenance Mission 4, Hubble’s final maintenance mission.

Also according to the information, WFC3 continues to provide high quality data and amazing images 12 years after its installation. Check out:

ESA/Hubble & NASA, T. Treu; Acknowledgment: J. Schmidt

Hubble captures a sparkling cluster

Another record released by NASA, this star-studded space telescope image depicts NGC 6717, which is more than 20,000 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Sagittarius.

NGC 6717 is a globular cluster, an almost spherical collection of stars tightly bound together by gravity. Globular clusters contain more stars at their centers than at their outer fringes, as this image aptly demonstrates.

As detailed by NASA, the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 contrast sharply with the glittering collection of stars at its center.

The center of the image also contains some intruders. These bright foreground stars reside between Earth and the cluster.

They are easily identified by the crisscross diffraction peaks that form when their light interacts with the structures that support Hubble’s secondary mirror.

As detailed by NASA, the constellation Sagittarius is in the same area of ​​the night sky as the center of the Milky Way, which is filled with light-absorbing gas and dust.

This absorption of light – what astronomers call “extinction” – makes studying globular clusters near the galactic center a challenge. To determine the properties of NGC 6717, astronomers relied on a combination of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. Check out:

ESA/Hubble and NASA, A. Sarajedini

Text with NASA information

READ TOO: