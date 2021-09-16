Natal suspends vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities against Covid | large northern river

The City of Natal suspended the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities against Covid-19 after the publication of a technical note from the Ministry of Health, as confirmed by the Municipal Health Department.

The suspension was announced in the early morning of this Thursday (16), when the start of the immunization of 17-year-old adolescents without comorbidities was scheduled in the state capital.

The ministry’s new recommendation contradicts another, from September 2, which guided the immunization of young people between 12 and 17 years old.

In Salvador, the municipal secretary of Health, Léo Prates, took the same decision, also supported by the Ministry’s guidance. Immunization had already started in some posts and there are reports of people waiting in queues and were informed that vaccination was suspended.

Suspension of Covid-19 vaccination causes confusion in Salvador

According to the coordinator of Health Surveillance in Natal, Juliana Araújo, vaccination continues to occur for adolescents with comorbidities and the general public from the age of 18 onwards.

The technical note followed by the municipality was published in the Ministry of Health’s system around 9:30 pm on Wednesday (15) and is electronically signed by Rosana Leite de Melo, extraordinary secretary for Covid.

“When we received this note, I contacted the management and, as a precaution, for safety, we suspend it until all the questions are clarified, and we can have an effective vaccination”, he told Bom Dia RN, from Inter TV Cabugi.

Juliana informed that she sought out the Ministry of Health to clarify doubts about the matter. The ministry has not yet positioned itself on the document.

1 of 1 Natal City Hall suspended vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities after receiving a document — Photo: Reproduction Natal City Hall suspended vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities after receiving a document — Photo: Reproduction

O G1 he sought out the State Health Department, which stated that it discusses with the municipalities the application of at least the doses received for this public so far.

Teens informed in line

When the city announced the suspension in the morning, there were already teenagers in lines at various points of immunization in Natal.

Student Roseane Oliveira Lamas, 17, was one of those who heard the news already at the Via Direta shopping mall, in Zona Sul, where there is a vaccination point.

“I was very disappointed, because I had been waiting for a long time. And now that I had given the news that it was without comorbidity, I came quickly to see if it would be possible, but canceled it, then it makes me sad, it’s just a little longer to wait until they release,” he said.

Student Ana Helena, also 17, arrived at around 7:30 am and was on the waiting list until she was notified by health professionals about the suspension.

“She warned that the Ministry of Health issued a note saying that there will be no more vaccinations for minors. She has been anxious since yesterday,” she said.

Public servant Marcelo Trindade, father of Ana Helena, who accompanied her daughter, regretted the suspension.

“If there had to be any suspension, let it go from tomorrow onwards. Because the information we had is that there would be vaccination today. The right thing would be respect for the people in the queue, who waited,” he said.