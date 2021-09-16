Nego do Borel and Liziane head ‘church’ of pedestrians · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Nego do Borel and Liziane Gutierrez transformed a conversation among the pedestrians in the treehouse into a religious moment. This Wednesday (15), the confined headed a kind of “church” within the reality, with moments of reflection and requests for praise.

“So, dad, to get cool, so we can feel like our daddy, Treacherous Nights, sing there, please, go!”, said Nego to Tiago Piquilo. The countryman laughed at the comment, and Liziane reinforced the request: “Go! Hey guys, I needed praise.”

Excited, the funkeiro began explaining how the cult would work: “Let’s think about the people we love the most in our life, in our family. Now is the time for heavenly daddy to give strength to the evidence we have in here, and that’s it, connecting with ourselves”.

Solange Gomes agreed with the proposal, and Nego followed with the guidelines. “I’m going to start talking, asking God to bless here, the people who arrive here, and you take it, did you take it?”, he pointed out. “That [Noites Traiçoeiras] or Enter My House?” asked Tiago, quoting another religious song.

Duda Reis’ ex stated that his professional colleague could sing both songs. However, the transmission was then cut off and it was not possible to follow the performance of the service.

On tonight’s program, the Farmer’s Test will be held live. Due to a dynamic that took place at dawn, only Aline Mineiro, Erasmo, Mileide Mihaile and Gui will dispute the leadership of the rural reality show.

Victor Pecoraro, Dayane Mello, Nego do Borel, Mussunzinho, Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves went to Baia and, therefore, they are on the edge of Roça, the elimination of rural confinement.

