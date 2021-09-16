Nego do Borel and Tati Quebra Barraco will be “authors” of A Fazenda 13

Fazenda 13 already shows that funk players Nego do Borel and Tati Quebra Barraco should take the reins of the game, in a script similar to that of Biel and Jojo Todynho.

The owner of the hit Boladona made a point of telling the confined that she is not a friend of the “Cria do Borel” as he has been appearing in the game. “I’ve already posted pictures with him [Nego do Borel] and he never liked it. He never followed me! We don’t have friendship. Do you want to make music for me now? Why didn’t you do it outside?” Tati said.

In turn, those who follow Record TV’s rural reality through Play Plus must have noticed that Nego tries to get closer to Quebra Barraco, who responds with sympathy, but they never had a story together and she makes a point of making that clear. The same thing that Jojo Todynho used to do with Biel!

dictating rules in the program

So far, in a cast full of pedestrians who don’t have much charisma or remarkable stories to tell, the two have been dictating the program in front of the cameras.

Tempers remain calm, but it is worth remembering that, at the beginning of A Fazenda 12, Jojo was talking to Biel, and Record used these antagonists until the end. In just a short time in the game, the network is already showing that it should do the same with Tati and Borel in the 13th edition.