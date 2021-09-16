Nego do Borel is amazed by Erasmo’s intimate part in the bath · TV News

Nego do Borel was surprised when he gave a look at Erasmo Viana’s private parts in A Fazenda 13. The funkeiro was talking to the fitness influencer while he was taking a shower. The artist widened his eyes as he took a quick look down.

The scene took place at dawn this Thursday (16), and Nego’s reaction went viral on social networks. Gabriela Pugliese’s ex-husband was in black swim trunks inside the shower stall while the singer talked to him outside.

At one point, Erasmus ended up messing around with his private parts, which caught Nego’s attention and made him look down. The wide-eyed reaction aired live on PlayPlus and became a joke on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon (15), the funkeiro, who got very close to the influencer, stated that he considered him very beautiful and would hit on him if he were a woman. “This brat is a prince,” he declared.

Check out:

what will be the ship of erasmo and nego do borel? KAKAKAKAKAKA#A Farm13pic.twitter.com/fwF3IPGNiN — witi hacker 🍪💣⚜️🏚🦂🐭 (@vinniehckerrr) September 16, 2021

The Nego do Curel after seeing Erasmo bathing pic.twitter.com/C9T2D0OH7Z — paly (@paliacito) September 16, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#52 – All about the new season of the Show of the Celebrities!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos